New mode "Silent Zone"

Due to the existence of "Agreement Silence", characters will be subject to many restrictions, such as no longer enjoying unlimited ammunition, radar, combat protocols, armor bonuses, etc.

In addition, the character can only rely on his own eyes to judge the enemy's position, which is the so-called field of view

The character who lost the infinite combat readiness ability can only return to the original state and prepare his own supplies, so he put on the backpack again

Bringing your own supplies means consumption. Don't panic. The black market will always serve every mercenary who needs it

But you have to "pick up the package" yourself

You need capital to do business in the black market. What if you don't have it? Then "take" it from the enemy, but the enemy may not be happy about it

Looking through boxes and cabinets is also a good option. I think no one wants it (maybe you can find something amazing)

Looking through boxes and cabinets is also a good option. I think no one wants it (maybe you can find something amazing)

As time passes and injuries increase, the character finally has to eat and rest like a human being





Without the protocol amplitude, the character is no longer a superman who can fight ten enemies at once. I am afraid that silent and stealthy combat is the best solution

Not all items can be used directly. When supplies are scarce, homemade consumables are the main theme of survival







Although the battle agreement is invalid, the character still turns to the empty space and obtains the increase from the agreement in a relatively inefficient way

(in short, increase the blood to 40 first)

Finally, when the expedition reaches their destination, the character will also face his ultimate test, kill him and go home







1. Redo the scene generation logic in the "Forgotten Bastion" commission.

2. Added new building enemies:

Building enemies have two sides of armor. Only by destroying one side of the armor and attacking from the corresponding direction can they be killed. In addition, each building enemy has its own additional mechanism. Effective use can achieve twice the result with half the effort.

Added C4, which has the "destroy" attribute. When killing building enemies, this attribute will damage both sides of the armor at the same time. As the saying goes, every profession has its own specialty. When facing non-building enemies, the damage attenuation caused by distance is particularly obvious.

Strengthened smoke grenades. When enemy units are within the range of smoke grenades, they will be deterred, making it easier for them to be stiff to interrupt their actions, and vice versa.

Increased the killing range of fragmentation grenades.

4. Fixed known bugs