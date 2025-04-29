Greetings Pilgrims;

This update marks the final update before the game's launch. Unless an issue requires an emergency patch, the game should be ready to go, and we can start to look toward its future.

This update is a big update for the Demo. If you are a demo player and want to know what has changed, you will need to read through the previous four update notes posted to the full version.

This update improves the Demo drastically and smooths the transition from a demo save to a full version save.

Older saves will continue to work with minor exceptions to specific recipe changes. Some changes won't be live in an older save, but functionally, they will work without issue.

In terms of the full version, there are only a few minor tweaks. There were minor issues with item descriptions, minor performance enhancements, and a change to how the farm calls for plants to grow. It was previously calling to overlapping machines if you placed machines in the dirt for farms. This will no longer cause an issue.

Thank you so much to everyone for their fantastic feedback and the many creators who helped show the game to players. I can't wait to see how the launch goes and how players feel as we set our sights on post-launch updates. Your feedback and ideas will go a long way towards improving the game.