Hi,

In this update I talk more about the upcoming course modifiers, as well as introduce some new elements for the pond course.

Course Modifiers

I've been spending most of my time on the new course modifiers feature, and it will be ready for alpha testing in the next couple of weeks! If you'd like to get a sneak peek and test it out I'm looking for people who would be interested in playing with it and giving me feedback.

If that sounds like you, join the discord here and then send me a message or post in the Up to Par channel.

The course modifiers are a whole new set of items that you can apply at the start of a game. They change the gameplay for everybody in the same way, and are all designed to give you a small boost as you play. You earn them by beating score targets in each game, and you can either spend them immediately or save them up and apply a whole bunch of them at the same time for a truly ridiculous round!

My goal with these is to add more interest and fun to the general gameplay, so you have achievable goals each round instead of the current system where you only make progress by reaching your all-time high score (something that becomes increasingly difficult and frustrating).

This feature is still in development and pretty rough around the edges, but I'd love to hear some first thoughts about it - if you're interested in being an alpha tester, sign up on the discord.

I'm continuing to add new course pieces to make replaying the game less repetitive and hopefully more fun. This update brings three new pieces to the pond course. The new course pieces all replace existing ones when the courses are generated, so they shouldn't make the levels any harder, hopefully just more interesting!

These are the new elements you'll see while playing:

The Causeway Hole. This is a much wider causeway piece, but there's a gap in the middle. If you're at the edge of a course it will give you a straight shot - it's designed to be the inverse of the standard causeway.





The Bent Causeway. Another variation on the causeway, this gives you a straight shot over half the width.



The Leaf Platform. This is a variation on the socket platform, and has both advantages (the curving side when raised is perfect for bouncing off) and disadvantages (when raised, there's no rail on the back!)



As always, here's the roadmap of bugs and features that I'll be addressing, and I'm always open to new ideas. Let me know what you'd like to see!

Happy Golfing,

Philip