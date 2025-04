QoL changes:

-Party system improved such that the party remains the same throughout zones, and your members will follow you throughout zones

-Improved the fit/look of name/hpbar when hovering over NPCs

Gameplay changes:

-Party members have an “Attack your Target” option that can be toggled. Otherwise their default is defensive.

-Summoned pets will automatically “Attack your Target”

-Elsyth Abbey is being built, but not yet completed.