The updated content of this game is as follows:
- Add attack mode switch, right-click the mouse to turn on the attack, and then press the specific UI operation function key to turn off the attack;
- Add a detailed map of the Dragon Road World, press the M key to open the map, and then press again to close the map;
- Introducing the Eastern Dragon Clan: Little Black Dragon, Little White Dragon, Little Green Dragon, and Little Golden Dragon;
- Add Eastern female martial arts heroes and replace the original Western female assassins. There are currently four hero models available for players to play, one Eastern male and one Western male and one Western female;
- Add four sets of dual handed weapons and eight sets of dual handed martial arts movements;
- Replace one set of walking and running movements for each of the four players (early players reported that the protagonist's walking and running posture was strange);
- Add a set of UI for the main screen pathfinding system;
- Enable direct light shadow, adjust the shadow radius from 500 to 50, and adopt a compromise solution between performance and image quality;
- Add a set of more than 20 sword dancing and whistling sound effects;
- Add a set of about 20 metal weapons such as knives, swords, and spears to activate the "ding ding dang dang" sound effect when hitting the opponent's monster;
