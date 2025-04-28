 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18272290 Edited 28 April 2025 – 23:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I now made a major overhaul of the entire user interface (without changing too much) to offer different styles/themes.

With tihs change I introduce a new DARK theme (the new default setting), which contains more subtle elements to differentiate the controls from each other.

Also I finally implemented a LIGHT theme.

And, the flame-library now shows also thumbnail-previews of the flames.

Complete changelog:
VERSION 0.90 (29.04.2025):
made a major overhaul of the entire user interface (without changing too much) to offer different styles/themes

  • there is a strange behavior in Godot of transparent textures that get a hue of a parent component. This could not be disabled,
    but had to be circumvented in several areas of the user interface (usually this is not visible when using only a dark theme/background)
  • introduced a new DARK theme (the new default setting), which contains more subtle elements to differentiate the controls from each other
  • implemented a LIGHT theme
  • flame-editor: refresh resolution-combobox after changing orientation
  • flame-editor: added a "reset to defaults"-button to both the affine-transform-section and the affine-post-transforms section
  • internal change: added a simple http-server addon ( https://github.com/deep-entertainment/godottpd ) for later implementing a REST api
  • internal change: implemented a cmdline-args-parser

VERSION 0.89 (21.04.2025):
the flame-library now shows also thumbnail-previews of the flames.
This was a more challenging task than it may sound, because only changed flames should be re-rendered and the thumbnail-rendering
process should not interfere with the preview-rendering process of the currently selected flame and everything must work asynchronously.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3529701
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3529703
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3529704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link