Complete changelog:

VERSION 0.90 (29.04.2025):

made a major overhaul of the entire user interface (without changing too much) to offer different styles/themes

there is a strange behavior in Godot of transparent textures that get a hue of a parent component. This could not be disabled,

but had to be circumvented in several areas of the user interface (usually this is not visible when using only a dark theme/background)

introduced a new DARK theme (the new default setting), which contains more subtle elements to differentiate the controls from each other

implemented a LIGHT theme

flame-editor: refresh resolution-combobox after changing orientation

flame-editor: added a "reset to defaults"-button to both the affine-transform-section and the affine-post-transforms section

internal change: added a simple http-server addon ( https://github.com/deep-entertainment/godottpd ) for later implementing a REST api

internal change: implemented a cmdline-args-parser

VERSION 0.89 (21.04.2025):

the flame-library now shows also thumbnail-previews of the flames.

This was a more challenging task than it may sound, because only changed flames should be re-rendered and the thumbnail-rendering

process should not interfere with the preview-rendering process of the currently selected flame and everything must work asynchronously.