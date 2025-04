This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A New Game is Required

I am still finishing and implementing things in the area to complete some of the features introduced in this patch (NPC Routines, Dialogues, Shouts (Npc to Npc dialogue), foraging, more dynamics/life to the Harbor, and Quests. I ask that bug reports and suggestions be kept to Game Breaking issues and/or Serious issues while I continue!

I'll be in Discord if you need anything,

Thanks!