+New game mode: New games will automatically start in "Normal" mode. In this mode the building mechanic is simplified. Buildings can now be constructed by having items in inventory -> click on building -> press build. Players can switch to "Realism" mode via the options screen which restores the more complex building mechanic.

+Improved tutorial system: More nav markers with clearer information on what to build first.

+Fixed bug where players may not be rewarded monetarily for constructing businesses.

+Increased night time build reward to 6 hours instead of 4.

+New games now start with access to 5 Nitro's which give speed boost to forklift.

+Amended Kens purchasing logic so he will no longer buy Nitro's.