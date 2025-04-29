Hi all, I've worked hard to develop my own system for banning players which prevents said banned players from being able to rejoin sessions hosted by the player that banned them. I hope that this system will provide more protection and privacy for the playerbase and help create a safe place to enjoy your game time in peace.

NEW

Player History – in the Main Menu and In-Game menu, players can view all players they've played with. This is feature complements the Ban Feature listed below allowing players to ban other players even if those players left their group.

Ban Player – I’ve added a system that allows players to ban players which will prevent future attempts to join the session from the banned player.

I understand how trolling/harassment can absolutely ruin an experience for players. Thank you for your feedback and patience as I worked on this feature. Remember, I’m just a solo dev doing my best to develop this stuff and can only work so fast especially when developing features that I’ve never developed before.

FIXES

Fixed an issue where a Random pizza slice was spawning in the apartment lol.

Fixed an issue where looting something cancels full screen on the Echo Lens.

Fixed a broken issue with the shotgun.

Fixed an issue where the shotgun was not running its reload animation and sound effects on clients.

If you use the new Ban feature, please monitor it and provide feedback to me as to how its working for you so that I can continue to refine the system where needed. Thanks again for all the feedback and support!

-Forsakenhalo