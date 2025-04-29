 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 29 April 2025 Build 18271783 Edited 29 April 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

500 new renders

6 new animations

Possession Route - Story Progression

Alchemy Route - Story Progression

Gallery - Extra Content Added

I've added Extra Nsfw Content

Minor Errors were fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3235541
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3235542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link