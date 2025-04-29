＃1

New main menu, players can update the clear selection menu, which is currently divided into six categories, mainly for creating levels and customizing characters.

＃2

Different display scenes, players can select scenes in the custom interface, and the characters have different styles in different scenes.

＃3

New characters, the characters have been rebuilt, the character skins have been optimized, and the most realistic skin details are sought.

＃4

New observation perspective, most game items are observed in 2D, this update, the observation perspective of the characters in the game is no dead angle observation, players can observe the characters freely.

＃5

New character costumes, new stockings material, all the ugly costumes have been removed, and new costumes will continue to be added later. For example:

DLC01



DLC02



DLC03



DEMO



#6

New melee operation and gun feel, updated melee operation and feedback. New monsters, including crawlers and burrowers.

#7

Added character body adjustment, players can freely choose the proportion of character body details.

#8

Support players to "chain together", after players are linked together, all operations will affect each other. Completed technical design for later updates of multiplayer level-breaking games.

#9

New exploration environment, currently using Unreal material environment, will be changed to a new environment, will use the latest technology to support multi-faceted multi-model scenes.

#10

Added a photo system, players can take photos according to their needs, and will add actions and expressions when taking photos.

#11

New action system, new swimming system. The start and pause of the action, jumping, etc. are smoother, and the swimming action has been updated to make swimming more natural.

#12

Re-made the Demo, and re-listed the trial Demo. I hope everyone has the choice to try it before officially purchasing.

Thank you for your understanding and support. We will accumulate and update the game bit by bit to make a game that everyone likes.