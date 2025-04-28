 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18271433 Edited 28 April 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Wet screen bug fixed.

  • New settings menu added.

  • Windows lighting bug fixed.

  • AI sound detection and behavior improved: the monster can now hear your footsteps and reacts when it sees you.

  • New elevator effects added and overall elevator functionality improved.

  • Several graphical optimizations implemented.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3396741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link