Wet screen bug fixed.
New settings menu added.
Windows lighting bug fixed.
AI sound detection and behavior improved: the monster can now hear your footsteps and reacts when it sees you.
New elevator effects added and overall elevator functionality improved.
Several graphical optimizations implemented.
AI Improvement & Bug Hotfix & Elevator Effects
Update notes via Steam Community
