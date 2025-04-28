-
Fixed typo in tutorial
-
Fixed incorrect text with the pasture in the build menu
-
Reduced the price of wine
-
The "doubled production" skill now properly doubles the values for production buildings
-
Fixed a bug that allowed infants to work at worksites with a single job (farms, mines, pastures, etc.)
-
Reduced the price of wine and aged wine
-
Removed the "all fruit" option from wineries
-
Removed starvation as a possible status that character's on missions can return with
-
Fixed the starvation requirement on the "desperation" event
-
Fixed the experience check on the "Construction: Ships" skill
-
Fixed the job check for the "Friends In Low Places" skill (previously it checked if a character had 1+ month as a bandit leader, instead of just checking if a character had that job. More annoying than game breaking)
-
Townsfolk efficiency will now not go below 25%
-
Fixed an issue where townsfolk would show "not enough money" even if you had sufficient funds
-
Fixed lack of line break on certain combinations of disabled job alerts
-
Fixed an issue where selling equipment that you owned multiple of would sell 2 at a time instead of 1
Hotfix 1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update