Fixed typo in tutorial

Fixed incorrect text with the pasture in the build menu

Reduced the price of wine

The "doubled production" skill now properly doubles the values for production buildings

Fixed a bug that allowed infants to work at worksites with a single job (farms, mines, pastures, etc.)

Reduced the price of wine and aged wine

Removed the "all fruit" option from wineries

Removed starvation as a possible status that character's on missions can return with

Fixed the starvation requirement on the "desperation" event

Fixed the experience check on the "Construction: Ships" skill

Fixed the job check for the "Friends In Low Places" skill (previously it checked if a character had 1+ month as a bandit leader, instead of just checking if a character had that job. More annoying than game breaking)

Townsfolk efficiency will now not go below 25%

Fixed an issue where townsfolk would show "not enough money" even if you had sufficient funds

Fixed lack of line break on certain combinations of disabled job alerts