28 April 2025 Build 18271218 Edited 28 April 2025 – 21:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed typo in tutorial

  • Fixed incorrect text with the pasture in the build menu

  • Reduced the price of wine

  • The "doubled production" skill now properly doubles the values for production buildings

  • Fixed a bug that allowed infants to work at worksites with a single job (farms, mines, pastures, etc.)

  • Reduced the price of wine and aged wine

  • Removed the "all fruit" option from wineries

  • Removed starvation as a possible status that character's on missions can return with

  • Fixed the starvation requirement on the "desperation" event

  • Fixed the experience check on the "Construction: Ships" skill

  • Fixed the job check for the "Friends In Low Places" skill (previously it checked if a character had 1+ month as a bandit leader, instead of just checking if a character had that job. More annoying than game breaking)

  • Townsfolk efficiency will now not go below 25%

  • Fixed an issue where townsfolk would show "not enough money" even if you had sufficient funds

  • Fixed lack of line break on certain combinations of disabled job alerts

  • Fixed an issue where selling equipment that you owned multiple of would sell 2 at a time instead of 1

