Thank you for playing Traveler's Refrain, and for contacting us via the forum / discord about potential bugs you've uncovered!

Here's what's changed in this patch:

-Added healing wells to the intro tutorial area (before getting to the first fountain so that you can heal after enemy encounters)

-Toned down the aggressiveness of the rock dasher enemy (Skultian)

-Fixed an issue where you could get knocked out of bounds in Chapter 7

-Various other small fixes