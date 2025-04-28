 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18271114 Edited 28 April 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-added body camo paint for Axis and Allies (green and blue) (tattoo slot)
-slightly reduced opacity of tribal tattoo's (less pitch black, more tattoo-like)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3317911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link