-
Fixed oversight where players were able to over-level stats by swapping body parts around.
-
Potential fix for issue some players are having where they respawn under the map. (Needs more testing).
-
Potential fix for UI bug where the host couldn't see the level up screen. (Needs more testing).
-
Fix for issue where additional options like comparison and decompose wouldn't show up when hovering an item.
-
Multiple bug fixes and tweaks for ranged weapon animations, aiming, and projectile behavior.
-
Nerfed Breaker Mace damage and removed extra health from Breaker armor.
-
Nerfed Inheritor's damage stats slightly.
Update v0.2.454 Dev
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update