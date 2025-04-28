 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18271073 Edited 28 April 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed oversight where players were able to over-level stats by swapping body parts around.

  • Potential fix for issue some players are having where they respawn under the map. (Needs more testing).

  • Potential fix for UI bug where the host couldn't see the level up screen. (Needs more testing).

  • Fix for issue where additional options like comparison and decompose wouldn't show up when hovering an item.

  • Multiple bug fixes and tweaks for ranged weapon animations, aiming, and projectile behavior.

  • Nerfed Breaker Mace damage and removed extra health from Breaker armor.

  • Nerfed Inheritor's damage stats slightly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3215491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link