Fixed oversight where players were able to over-level stats by swapping body parts around.

Potential fix for issue some players are having where they respawn under the map. (Needs more testing).

Potential fix for UI bug where the host couldn't see the level up screen. (Needs more testing).

Fix for issue where additional options like comparison and decompose wouldn't show up when hovering an item.

Multiple bug fixes and tweaks for ranged weapon animations, aiming, and projectile behavior.

Nerfed Breaker Mace damage and removed extra health from Breaker armor.