Multiplayer racing feature enabled for everyone to test out.

Instructions:

Press the Multiplayer button

Type in your username

Press host if you plan to be the host

Share the room code with your friends

Type in the room code if you are joining

Once everyone has joined, the host must press space to start the race

Once everyone is done racing, everyone can leave the lobby by pressing Esc/P and exit.

There is an open discussion board in "Discussions", everyone should share their feedback there.

Make sure you join the Discord server and Reddit page where you can speak to the developer!