Multiplayer racing feature enabled for everyone to test out.
Instructions:
-
Press the Multiplayer button
-
Type in your username
-
Press host if you plan to be the host
-
Share the room code with your friends
-
Type in the room code if you are joining
-
Once everyone has joined, the host must press space to start the race
-
Once everyone is done racing, everyone can leave the lobby by pressing Esc/P and exit.
There is an open discussion board in "Discussions", everyone should share their feedback there.
Make sure you join the Discord server and Reddit page where you can speak to the developer!
Changed files in this update