



Describe Your Worlds

Add rich details to any object and the simulation itself with the new description properties. Include your favorite facts about each planet in the Solar System, or give a detailed backstory to your custom Tatooine! Add them under

Object Properties > Overview > Description

Simulation > Description





Choose Your Startup Simulation

Pick up where you left off and have Universe Sandbox open your most recent save, your own custom work in progress, or any of our included simulations when it starts up. Set this under

Home > Settings > General > Experience > Startup Simulation

This feature was added in Space in a New Light | Update 35, but wanted to highlight it again in case you missed it.



Visualizing Planet Data

See information about your planets, like the Surface Temperature or Elevation, projected on their surfaces in 3D. This view is now shown in the object preview and on the objects in the simulation. Check it out under

Object Properties > Visuals > Surface



More Highlights

Use the new actions in the View panel to Fly, Land, reset the camera position, and more.



Controls to show and hide an object's atmosphere, clouds, and dust clouds are now simulation-wide view settings instead of only applying when zoomed in on an object. Find them in the View panel.



The simulation of exoplanet K2-18 b has been updated to reflect the recent evidence of specific molecules in K2-18 b's atmosphere that are known to be produced by biological processes on Earth. However, some scientists have argued these molecules may be produced without life, and more data is needed to confirm these molecules are really present in K2-18 b's atmosphere.



Check out the full list of What's New in Update 35.1.

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.