Solaris has just received a new Steam update!
-
Support for Linux and MacOS (only ARM)
-
Completely updated the client software
-
Added desktop notifications for in-game messages when the client is open in the background
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Solaris has just received a new Steam update!
Support for Linux and MacOS (only ARM)
Completely updated the client software
Added desktop notifications for in-game messages when the client is open in the background
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update