28 April 2025 Build 18270331 Edited 29 April 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Solaris has just received a new Steam update!

  • Support for Linux and MacOS (only ARM)

  • Completely updated the client software

  • Added desktop notifications for in-game messages when the client is open in the background

Changed files in this update

