Bug Fixes
There was a bug that allowed players to repeat the Old Hedge Wizard's magitech offer in the beginning of the game, making it possible to get unlimited Fire, Ice, and Lightning devices. This has been fixed.
Some duplicate code was causing various Damage and Healing Over Time effects to trigger twice. This has been fixed.
Fights in the forest just before reaching Marrick and Natasha's hometown no longer show just a black background image.
Some typos and dialogue boxes have been fixed or updated.
Players can no longer walk through walls after starting a New Game +
The rage bar for bosses no longer shows up during the first few normal fights of a New Game +
Temporary Changes - Fixes Still in Progress
The relic item "Casual Shoes" has been deactivated temporarily. This item was meant to allow players to move faster while walking through the game world but the code was checking for old character IDs so it wasn't working properly. When I fixed it, I realized it was activating even during cutscenes. This mechanic was coded almost 5 years ago and needs to be re-written. Players can expect a new sprint/dash feature in the next update.
The looping animation effect for Auras has been temporarily disabled. All of the Aura skills still work, you just won't see the faded animation pulsing on the character projecting the Aura. This has been done for the sake of smoother combat performance during some of the more explosive visuals in later boss fights. On top of bug fixes, I am cleaning up and optimizing older parts of the game's code for better performance.
There is an active bug report on Thaumetics sometimes un-equipping themselves after a character levels up at the end of a battle. When this happens, it can make it look like the character lost a stat point when leveling up when in fact it reflecting the stats lost from un-equipping the device. This bug is still being investigated.
There is an active bug report in regards to how sometimes the player will enter a non-boss battle and all the enemies are already gone, granting the player a free win. I have located the source of this issue but did not have time to fix it today. This fix will be included in the next update along with the re-written sprint/dash.
Just a reminder to all players! Sometimes Steam does not give an automatic update if it is too small. If ever in doubt, simply verify your game files. It will force an update, no matter how small, and you can be confident you have the most up-to-date version.
