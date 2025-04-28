Bug Fixes

There was a bug that allowed players to repeat the Old Hedge Wizard's magitech offer in the beginning of the game, making it possible to get unlimited Fire, Ice, and Lightning devices. This has been fixed.

Temporary Changes - Fixes Still in Progress

The relic item "Casual Shoes" has been deactivated temporarily. This item was meant to allow players to move faster while walking through the game world but the code was checking for old character IDs so it wasn't working properly. When I fixed it, I realized it was activating even during cutscenes. This mechanic was coded almost 5 years ago and needs to be re-written. Players can expect a new sprint/dash feature in the next update.

The looping animation effect for Auras has been temporarily disabled. All of the Aura skills still work, you just won't see the faded animation pulsing on the character projecting the Aura. This has been done for the sake of smoother combat performance during some of the more explosive visuals in later boss fights. On top of bug fixes, I am cleaning up and optimizing older parts of the game's code for better performance.

There is an active bug report on Thaumetics sometimes un-equipping themselves after a character levels up at the end of a battle. When this happens, it can make it look like the character lost a stat point when leveling up when in fact it reflecting the stats lost from un-equipping the device. This bug is still being investigated.