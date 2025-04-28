We're back after the weekend, and the updates continue...
-
The Flame Tank unit now uses the correct sprites, both on the map and during combat cutscenes.
-
Changed combat rounding so a unit under 1% after taking damage will now be destroyed, rather than remaining at a fraction of a percentage point.
-
Fixed issue where replaying and completing a mission on a lower difficulty would overwrite the higher rank.
-
Fixed incorrect wave colours on Forest and Desert backgrounds for naval units.
-
Fixed an issue where save game data could save units with 0 hp.
