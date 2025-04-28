 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18270155 Edited 28 April 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're back after the weekend, and the updates continue...

  • The Flame Tank unit now uses the correct sprites, both on the map and during combat cutscenes.

  • Changed combat rounding so a unit under 1% after taking damage will now be destroyed, rather than remaining at a fraction of a percentage point.

  • Fixed issue where replaying and completing a mission on a lower difficulty would overwrite the higher rank.

  • Fixed incorrect wave colours on Forest and Desert backgrounds for naval units.

  • Fixed an issue where save game data could save units with 0 hp.

