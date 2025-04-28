Hey Astro Colonists!

The game just received the Major Update about threats & defense!

Cosmic Events have been redesigned to appear from time to time, making it a great experience throughout the game!

Before the update, players could occasionally encounter objects as they traveled and discovered new parts of the endless universe. These objects were small enough to pose no threat.

In this update all of that changes. Events occur periodically. Traveling further increases the chance of them occurring.

COSMIC EVENT SEQUENCE

When the Cosmic Event starts, the player is hearing a warning message, and the music drastically changes. It can be easily located due to the marker visible on the screen.

For the next minute, the player's attention shifts towards defending the station.

DEFENSE

A player who is not prepared can deal with it on their own, repairing, cleaning, or simply by waiting.

However, it is much better to counteract the event in time. Defense systems come to the rescue:

SERVICE CONSOLE

An automated way to repair and clean the station. It is using service bots to eliminate the effects of cosmic events.

SHIELD

The shields provide ideal defense against meteor showers and comet impacts.

It requires engineers to operate.

HARVESTER

Harvester automatically creates a sphere that attracts both solar wind and storm clouds. It absorbs them, providing electricity to charge batteries.

CANNON



Cannon is the ultimate defense versus comet strike. It's targeting and shooting it down with ease.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

A lot of other improvements have been added to the game. Many effects, textures, e.g. conveyor belt have been improved. Many 3D models have been changed, e.g. a battery showing the state of charge.

IMPROVED GUIDEBOOK AND TUTORIAL



A few new topics appear in the Guidebook. The tutorial has been thoroughly checked, and minor translation and keyboard shortcut issues have been fixed!

NEW BASIC SCIENCE

After listening to the community's suggestions, we came to the conclusion that the basic science point system needs to be changed, to avoid an excessive number of points.

Now basic science points are obtained by manually harvesting resources from asteroids and planets.

These points can be spent on technologies that are rather optional, just like decorations or gravity boots.

REALISTIC MOVEMENT SYSTEM

Comments about the movement system being unrealistic made me take action. Many parameters have been adjusted to reflect movement in space.

The new system certainly gives a feeling of levitating. I would like to know if this change is a positive change and does not hinder development. For ease, I have added more precise controls to the GYROSCOPE itself!

Please share your feedback with me on Discord. It is what pushes the game to one or another direction!

https://discord.com/invite/EFzAA3w

Thanks guys so much for support!

Tefel (Terad Games)