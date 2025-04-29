Hello! First of all, thank you for playing Inhuman Resources. We're glad of the feedback we've received, and have since worked on a bunch of fixes mostly requested by you on our discussion forums. Keep it coming!

Updated game icon on all platforms.

Editing pass on the French localization at the epilogue.

Squashed some typos.

Fixed an issue where talking to Emiliano in Encryptology could halt progression.

Fixed an issue where players could get blocked during the epilogue.

Fixed an issue where reloading a previous chapter could impact your inventory and stats.

and stats based on your progress in the event they were corrupted. Fixed an issue where background color would not restore properly when loading a chapter.

Fixed an issue where resuming the game would sometimes play sound effects not relevant to the current scene.