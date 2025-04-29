Hello! First of all, thank you for playing Inhuman Resources. We're glad of the feedback we've received, and have since worked on a bunch of fixes mostly requested by you on our discussion forums. Keep it coming!
- Updated game icon on all platforms.
- Editing pass on the French localization at the epilogue.
- Squashed some typos.
- Fixed an issue where talking to Emiliano in Encryptology could halt progression.
- Fixed an issue where players could get blocked during the epilogue.
- Fixed an issue where reloading a previous chapter could impact your inventory and stats.
- To help with the above issue, added a button in the options menu to restore your inventory
and stats based on your progress in the event they were corrupted.
- Fixed an issue where background color would not restore properly when loading a chapter.
- Fixed an issue where resuming the game would sometimes play sound effects not relevant to the current scene.
Changed files in this update