Big Aeon Wars drop!

We know—it’s been nearly two years since the last update, it’s a long time. Despite the game industry's dark years of 2023-2024 and surviving a publisher going bankrupt, we managed to reboot Aeon Wars!

We are back! Aeon Wars survived. Not only that, we’ve been using this time to polish, expand, and improve the game behind the scenes.

Today, we’re incredibly proud (and excited!) to share a brand-new update packed with features, improvements, and content we can’t wait for you to explore.

It is live on Steam now!

If you haven't tried it yet, just head to our Steam Page and try the Test Server.

Thank you for sticking with us—or even just checking in again. We’re still here. The game is better than ever. And this is only the beginning of what’s next.

Now, onwards to the updated build!

This version is in a pre-alpha state of development. This means it's in an incredibly early stage. Yet, we want to share our vision with you, the player. This playable is the core, the beating heart, of Aeon Wars' gameplay. Please help us shape its future.

Nothing here is final. You are likely to find bugs. Your opinions and ideas are welcome, please send us a message through the ‘’Feedback’’ button in the quit game’s menu. We are also available on our Discord server.

Currently implemented features

Single PvE Skirmish mode against AI

Hot Seat mode to play with a local friend or by yourself

Two early playable maps and two scenarios (Capture Points and Deathmatch)

First Strike Force from the Nesuv Faction, composed of nine unique infantry squads and two powerful

mechs

mechs Early stages Army Builder: Create your army and customise your loadout. Swap colours or apply skin

to your squads.

to your squads. Core combat mechanics: Deploy, Move, Shoot, use Gears and Special Abilities.

We have unplugged the online multiplayer features for now.

Game mechanics may be missing or unclear. Audio is a placeholder, and visuals may appear inconsistent as we refine our style. Features such as progression, advanced unit customisation, model painting, collection display, and model posing are not included but mocked throughout this level to preview our intentions for this space.

We hope this early demo of our game allows you to taste its exciting potential and convinces you to embark with us on this journey.

Together, let’s shape the future of wargaming!

The entire team at Soliton Interactive wishes you a lot of fun!