To All Reforgers,

Thank you for your unwavering patience and support! Age of Reforging: The Freelands has officially launched its complete v1.0 version on April 28th at 18:00 (PST). The full version is priced at $29.9, but for a limited two-week period, we're offering a special 10% Early Access appreciation discount (yes, you read that right—after these two weeks, the price will return to the standard v1.0 rate).

A Message from the Development Team:

As the creators of Age of Reforging: The Freelands, we stand before you with equal parts excitement and nervousness—this long-awaited day has finally arrived. After 20 months in Early Access, we've delivered on our promise: a completely reforged v1.0, meticulously polished through trial and reflection.

Yet, we are fully aware that limitations in team size, time, and experience mean the game still has room for improvement. We humbly ask for your understanding and patience as we continue working tirelessly to squash bugs and refine your experience.

Key Highlights of v1.0:

✨ Complete UI Overhaul – A fresh, modernized interface.

⚡ Performance Optimizations – Faster loading times and smoother frame rates.

🌍 Expanded Sandbox World – New vast open-world zones to explore.

🛠️ Core Mechanic Revamps – Free attribute progression, NPC heroes, caravan travel, randomized gear affixes, durability systems, and more.

📦 Massive Content Additions – 2,500+ items, 200+ enemy types, and 700+ unique NPCs.

📖 Rich Side Quests – 150+ handcrafted story-driven missions, each with its own narrative depth.

✍️ 500,000+ words of in-game text - surpassing The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and The Elder Scrolls series.

rom Early Access to Version 1.0, it was your every exploration, every piece of feedback, and every word of encouragement that breathed life into this barren "Free Land," transforming it into a world of flesh and blood. Version 1.0 is not just our creation—it is the fulfillment of a promise to all of you.

We know that behind these numbers, imperfections still linger. But please believe that every bug report you submit will be treated with the same urgency as a parent protecting their child.

This is not the end—it is a new beginning. We look forward to standing by your side once more, writing new possibilities into this "Free Land." Forever grateful!

— PersonaeGame Studio

Detailed description of featured content

**

① Complete UI Overhaul – A fresh, modernized interface.**

We made major adjustments to the overall UI style of the EA version at that time. The original red tone has been changed to a blue that is more in line with the atmosphere of RPG and sandbox games. This tone is more in line with the art style of magic and fantasy. At the same time, we also replaced some UIs that were inconsistent with the overall style, improving the overall visual consistency and user experience.

World map:



Backpack tasks:



Town interaction:

AGE}/40963446/bf3dc55b14242672ad9f0c9c5c46a3b9db9ec81d.gif[/img]

Battle:



② Performance Optimizations – Faster loading times and smoother frame rates.

We have made some improvements to the loading of the game and the low frame rates of some large towns.

Now the loading time of the game when entering encounters and scenes has been greatly shortened.

P.S: We still strongly recommend that you use a solid-state drive (SSD) to play for a smoother experience

③ Expanded Sandbox World – New vast open-world zones to explore.

Several large wild scenes have been added, and all the fate coins can be collected! In order to ensure your gaming experience, we don’t want to spoil too much here, the new scenes added (they are closely related to the later game content). The thing we can guarantee is that each large scene has 3-5 hours of gameplay and rich side quests, and we hope to bring you an exciting adventure experience! If you are interested, you can see a picture of the new scene below.



④ Core Mechanic Revamps – Free attribute progression, NPC heroes, caravan travel, randomized gear affixes, durability systems, and more.

We have made a series of supplements and core modifications to the sandbox gameplay of the game! I believe that these contents can let you experience a brand new freedom. The following content is only part of the game and does not represent all the game content.

Free attribute growth: The game attributes grow according to the growth of the player character, which is more in line with the growth method of the sandbox

NPC heroes: NPCs will become thieves, adventurers, gladiators, explorers and other professions to grow and meet with players

Unlimited NPC interaction: You can interact with non-plot NPCs at any time, such as praising, insulting, trading, inviting to join and even kidnapping

Caravan camp travel: Unlock caravan camps, more member limits, and make them perform their duties, and develop their own camps during travel.

Random equipment affixes: All equipment except the only equipment has random affixes, which greatly increases the playability of the game.

Durability system: Weapons, food, etc. all have durability and corruption (adjustable) to increase the playability of survival.

Interactive NPC:





Character attribute interface:

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40963446/2da5bd582b4937d274093eff25a346 1c94539696.png)

⑤ Massive Content Additions – 2,500+ items, 200+ enemy types, and 700+ unique NPCs

Age of Reforging has gone through a long period of development and accumulation. Now the items in the game have reached a terrifying 2500 pieces, and the enemies that players can encounter are more than 200. In addition, we have added more than 700 unique NPCs (non-randomly generated villagers) to the game. Most of these NPCs are closely related to the player's side quests. This level is very rich even in CRPG.

⑥ Rich Side Quests – 150+ handcrafted story-driven missions, each with its own narrative depth.

Age of Reforging has more than 150 side quest lines! Each one is a complete story quest, and the rewards in the side quests are extremely generous! The sense of immersion not only satisfies CRPG players but also gives more possibilities for exploration!

⑦500,000+ words of in-game text - surpassing The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and The Elder Scrolls series.

The amount of text in the game has also exceeded 500,000 words, which has exceeded many large games in terms of text. Although we are also deeply aware that the huge amount of game content will bring many difficulties to game development and maintenance, we also hope to allow players to experience true freedom!