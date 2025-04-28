-You can choose which story/level you want to play from the menu!
-Loading time for the game to load is faster
-More levels are now available and older fixed
-Bugs & fixes
Update V.023
Update notes via Steam Community
-You can choose which story/level you want to play from the menu!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1871905
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update