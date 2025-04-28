 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18269814 Edited 28 April 2025 – 19:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings governors!

Here's a hotfix for those of you experiencing crashes on loading your existing save files.

Apologies for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012191
  • Loading history…
