Greetings governors!
Here's a hotfix for those of you experiencing crashes on loading your existing save files.
Apologies for the inconvenience!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings governors!
Here's a hotfix for those of you experiencing crashes on loading your existing save files.
Apologies for the inconvenience!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update