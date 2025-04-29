Levels update
-
Changed 9-22 and B-31.
-
Fixed A-A to prevent an unintended solution.
Other changes
- Fixed incorrect behavior of pistons destroyed by the 4th temperature, which could have occurred after 9-21.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changed 9-22 and B-31.
Fixed A-A to prevent an unintended solution.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update