29 April 2025 Build 18269674
Update notes via Steam Community
Levels update

  • Changed 9-22 and B-31.

  • Fixed A-A to prevent an unintended solution.

Other changes
  • Fixed incorrect behavior of pistons destroyed by the 4th temperature, which could have occurred after 9-21.

