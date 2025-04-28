Hello everyone! Here's the latest and hopefully last update.

Here's what's new:

Fixed VLADIMIRO achievement

Added a HINTS fix in the cheat room in case you REALLY get stuck

Fixed a scene in the gallery that left the screen black

Fixed a typo in a couple of scenes

As for the VLADIMIRO achievement, there's the chance that it still won't work on your save, and if so, it's because RPGMaker is a stupid bitch. Try exiting the dungeon boss room and re-enter it, and if it still gives you the bug I apologize but you'll really need to do a new run.

Thank you for being still there Buniboys, have fun!

-Hassel