 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18269665 Edited 29 April 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here's the latest and hopefully last update.
Here's what's new:

  • Fixed VLADIMIRO achievement
  • Added a HINTS fix in the cheat room in case you REALLY get stuck
  • Fixed a scene in the gallery that left the screen black
  • Fixed a typo in a couple of scenes

As for the VLADIMIRO achievement, there's the chance that it still won't work on your save, and if so, it's because RPGMaker is a stupid bitch. Try exiting the dungeon boss room and re-enter it, and if it still gives you the bug I apologize but you'll really need to do a new run.

Thank you for being still there Buniboys, have fun!
-Hassel

Changed files in this update

Depot 2653261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link