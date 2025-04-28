Hot Fix and Steam Wargames Fest (-15% off SP)!

Hello everyone! With Steam Wargames Festival in full swing for a few days, this is an excellent time to pick up Sea Power with it's saving and loading system now in the Early Access Release build! It hasn't been that long since our latest update, and we are aware of the some off the issues that have popped up with said update, which includes some save file issues, mod file compatibility, sonar buoys relocating on load, and Unity Engine issues. We will be investigating many issues this week in a effort to reduce the impact of said issues. We've already fixed a handful of issues since, and will continue to address issues this week. Happy hunting!

Changelog

We enabled some debug markers within the code to get proper stack traces for crashes to be able to trace them down. Those are kind of special ones deep in the burst compiled code which are a bit trickier to tackle.

Bug Fixes:

Condition and Trigger Area visibility was not selectable, likely due to order of initialisation?

Fixes for ground stance, fixed wrong name on F-4 squadron

P2H Carrier Capable=False (was true)

Tachikaze description

Mission Editor: Incorrect save of intel updates in languages different from the current UI language

Null refs and crash due to missed NoSerialize annotation in managed component

Improvements/Additions: