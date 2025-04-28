- Fix crash in Base of 30
- Veggies grow faster in Veggies Island
- Fixed bug where the quiz selection does not work properly
- Improvement of the quiz Ai generation tool
Update Notes for April 28
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 3381711
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3381712
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3381713
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update