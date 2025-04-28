 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18269498 Edited 28 April 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fix crash in Base of 30
  • Veggies grow faster in Veggies Island
  • Fixed bug where the quiz selection does not work properly
  • Improvement of the quiz Ai generation tool

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3381711
Windows 64-bit Depot 3381712
macOS Depot 3381713
