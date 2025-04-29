Salvete Romans

Various bugs have been fixed. You can find the list of Discord reports at this link.

https://paxaugusta.ch/de/changes-fixes/

There is a known error when building a bridge monument. This will be fixed with the next patch. All other known bugs will also be addressed in the coming days.

Balancing/Gameplay Changes / QoL

New icon for full screen mode (Settings/Graphics), icon also available on the home screen.

Buttons in the settings renamed from „close“ to „save“.

Built-in autosave function. Set to 15 minutes by default. Can be adjusted in the settings menu.

Adjusted the loading behavior for a saved city. It now shows how many buildings still need to be loaded until the savegame is fully loaded. Previously, the map was simply blank, and you didn’t know if something was still loading or if the savegame had an error.

If you already have a contract with a merchant on the world map, the merchant’s marker will no longer be displayed. Therefore, you will only see the merchants with whom you don’t have a contract.

Bugs

An upgrade to the theater/arena/odeon resulted in some food being lost per week: fixed.

The Spanish translation has some major problems, as incorrect texts lead to incorrect messages: fixed.

Some Spanish texts appear in the wrong position: fixed.

German text correction: fixed.

French text correction: fixed.

Production buildings show 0 production even though they are functioning: fixed.

Missing regional marble quarry in beginner map added.

The stone arena provides no entertainment points: fixed.

Blue T-pose guy – missing animation added.

Game saves weren’t saved correctly when leaving the city. The city was no longer there when loading. This issue is caused by two bugs. One is related to the actual saving process. This has been fixed. The other bug is still pending.

Wrong text when upgrading the iron production engine house: fixed.

Sometimes the mouse pointer does not respond when you click on the marker to build a bridge monument: fixed.

The Gladiator School could not be unlocked in some cases: fixed.

RAM consumption when starting a new city reduced by ~65%.

Certain carts had a malfunction in the path calculation, which resulted in the carts not appearing at the edge of the map or leading to crashes: fixed.

Dirt elements on city streets were always visible rather than appearing randomly: fixed.

Incorrect size display of backyard building A at Cives. Instead of 3×2, it was 4×2.

If you receive an emergency brick delivery in the easiest mode, the message appears every 5 seconds. Bug fixed. You no longer have to search for the bricks; they are added directly to your inventory.

If you built a necropolis on the edge of map 10, it could cause various game mechanics to no longer work.

If you applied for a rank and quit the game instead of going to collect the certificate, it was no longer possible to collect the certificate after a restart: fixed.

It was not possible to apply for the rank of consul: fixed.

Contracts concluded with a merchant on the world map were not saved under certain circumstances. The contracts were invalid upon loading: fixed.

If you bought food from a merchant on the world map, it didn’t arrive: fixed.

Setting a festival calendar would result in a lot of personal money being lost on a regular basis. This issue has been resolved.

It was not possible to demolish a Lupanar during the construction process: fixed.

If you want to demolish a building during construction, the new construction site elements (placeholders) do not disappear.

The white harbor building could be built without Vitruvius having already discovered the harbor.

In large cities, too many noise sources (e.g. from animals) have led to performance losses.

