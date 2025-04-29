 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18269428
Fixed the Ronin healing bug.
New Healer character.
NodeWalker skin.
Store UI updated for a better shopping experience.
Player profiles now display Web3 data, including NFT collections and MCRT balances.
Various UI fixes for a smoother experience.

