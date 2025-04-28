 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18269351 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the Unity Engine to version 6.1, up from 6.0.

  • This brings engine performance improvements, bug fixes, and reduced ram usage.

  • If your game shows a black screen and will not advance passed it, try uninstalling and reinstalling the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link