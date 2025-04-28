-
Updated the Unity Engine to version 6.1, up from 6.0.
-
This brings engine performance improvements, bug fixes, and reduced ram usage.
-
If your game shows a black screen and will not advance passed it, try uninstalling and reinstalling the game.
Patch 1.2.8
