Version 2.0778 includes the following improvements:

Added ability to directly set the text detail setting in the main Options menu.

Added automatic transfer to single player upon unexpected disconnect from multiplayer.

Terrain walker deactivation now correctly lists walker in message log when equipped rather than rover.

Added threat level bars to target, ship, and object direction indicators.

Added single key/button mapping option for full IDS Off mode (page 4).

Minor improvements and fixes. Notes:

Automatic Transfer to Single Player Upon Unexpected Multiplayer Disconnect - This update includes a new feature that enables transferring from multiplayer to single player automatically upon an unexpected disconnect event from a server. This allows the player to continue playing temporarily in the session they were playing in at the time of disconnecting, giving them time to relocate and/or save as they may want to. There are several important considerations with this new capability. The game will transfer various multiplayer gamestate conditions over to the single player mode automatically while also preserving earlier single player parameters from the profile. However, some immediate conditions in multiplayer may carry over into a single player profile upon the next save. To prevent this possibility from occurring, the player can optionally save their profile into a different slot (available in the exit/pause menu), preserving their original single player profile and creating a new profile after the multiplayer disconnect that may include any such recent changes. Additionally, some multiplayer station/city modules and ship conditions may be left behind temporarily while the system continues the process of transferring to single player. This means ships and modules in the same sector that were linked to the multiplayer universe will generally remain available temporarily and won't be changed or removed to align with the player's single player profile until they jump to a different sector. This way, any immediate conditions will be preserved for the player to finish any trading or other actions they may have been in the middle of at the time they disconnected. Territory and market conditions will generally update quickly, so players should be aware that conditions around them may change to align with their single player profile, potentially affecting access and threat levels depending on how their single player profile compares to the multiplayer conditions at the location they were in at the time of disconnecting. The game will inform the player of such a disconnect mode transfer and save option in the message log. After discussions and considerations along with completing the necessary functional objectives, these compromises, protections, and options were acceptable for most to have this capability added to the game. It now means that players are no longer forced to exit the game if they disconnect from a server and lose progress they may have achieved, they now have the option to preserve their progress and choose how they want to save to continue.

Threat Level Bars Added to Indicators - Small lines have been added below the target, ship, and object direction indicators on the HUD to indicate threat level beyond just color. One line is friendly, two is neutral, and three is hostile. Image indexes have been added to accommodate the new indicators and their shadows. The customizing kit has been updated with the latest filename changes and sample images.