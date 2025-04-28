Scent Grenades have often been confusing and unintuitive to use. They are now reworked to be Decoy Grenades, You throw them, and after a short delay creatures are drawn to the location of the Decoy.
It should now be much simpler to use.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Scent Grenades have often been confusing and unintuitive to use. They are now reworked to be Decoy Grenades, You throw them, and after a short delay creatures are drawn to the location of the Decoy.
It should now be much simpler to use.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update