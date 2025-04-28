 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18269291 Edited 28 April 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Scent Grenades have often been confusing and unintuitive to use. They are now reworked to be Decoy Grenades, You throw them, and after a short delay creatures are drawn to the location of the Decoy.

It should now be much simpler to use.

