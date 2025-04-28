✨ New Features for Caster characters (Huntress, Saboteur and Sorceress)
Caster classes will no longer cast skill while holding the right mouse button. It will keep the strafe direction.
Mouse middle button can be used to melee (caster classes)
Mouse wheel up/down can be used to cycles through the selected skills
Updated the list of inputs in option/key rebinding.
MenuUp
MenuDown
MenuLeft
MenuRight
MenuSelect
MenuBack
MenuClear
MenuCancel
MenuAction
MenuSkip
MenuPlayerJoin
SelectedSkillCycleNext
SelectedSkillCyclePrevious
OpenTutorial
WagonSwitchTrack
CasterMeleeAttack
