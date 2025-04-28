Caster classes will no longer cast skill while holding the right mouse button. It will keep the strafe direction.

Mouse middle button can be used to melee (caster classes)

Mouse wheel up/down can be used to cycles through the selected skills

Updated the list of inputs in option/key rebinding.

MenuUp

MenuDown

MenuLeft

MenuRight

MenuSelect

MenuBack

MenuClear

MenuCancel

MenuAction

MenuSkip

MenuPlayerJoin

SelectedSkillCycleNext

SelectedSkillCyclePrevious

OpenTutorial

WagonSwitchTrack