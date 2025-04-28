 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18269280 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features for Caster characters (Huntress, Saboteur and Sorceress)

  • Caster classes will no longer cast skill while holding the right mouse button. It will keep the strafe direction.

  • Mouse middle button can be used to melee (caster classes)

  • Mouse wheel up/down can be used to cycles through the selected skills

  • Updated the list of inputs in option/key rebinding.

  • MenuUp

  • MenuDown

  • MenuLeft

  • MenuRight

  • MenuSelect

  • MenuBack

  • MenuClear

  • MenuCancel

  • MenuAction

  • MenuSkip

  • MenuPlayerJoin

  • SelectedSkillCycleNext

  • SelectedSkillCyclePrevious

  • OpenTutorial

  • WagonSwitchTrack

  • CasterMeleeAttack

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2796371
  Loading history…
