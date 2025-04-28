-
gravity flipping no longer inverts controls
-
adjusted baba yaga house to be a little less crazy
-
warty seadevil and soul vessel bosses have a bit more time between certain actions
-
made ladder spell a little less heavy. pressing down should now always be able to increase your gravity, regardless of spell type
-
adjusted the position of an angel egg in the cricket caves to be less totally hidden
Also, update the Mac version to have all the latest changes. I'm a bit slower on updating Mac version.
Changed files in this update