28 April 2025 Build 18269257 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • gravity flipping no longer inverts controls

  • adjusted baba yaga house to be a little less crazy

  • warty seadevil and soul vessel bosses have a bit more time between certain actions

  • made ladder spell a little less heavy. pressing down should now always be able to increase your gravity, regardless of spell type

  • adjusted the position of an angel egg in the cricket caves to be less totally hidden

Also, update the Mac version to have all the latest changes. I'm a bit slower on updating Mac version.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
macOS Depot 1876852
