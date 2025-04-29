Hello there!

A small patch follow-up just landed today, which addresses some reported issues as well as additional fine-tuning and refinement. Hope you enjoy.

0.9.2.1A Changelog:

Underpass fixed audio bug (thanks: Cris Rolan)

Fixed mist woods rain bug (thanks: Cris Rolan)

Updated Waterstone entrance

Fixed icon redeem logic

Added food pickups to Vonderpark

Added more food to Nelson

Updated ambient casino interior

Casino key pickup, unlock logic, details around the casino, fixed collider stairs, main game, and high curb

Details added, Volkenhof and area map

Church, repent, fix, and pl update

Midtown stair surface fix

Alpha decal asylum material fixed

Added key logic pickup to the asylum lower level

Adjusted ambient asylum lower

Achievement Cursed Grounds added

Boxer enemy cleanup, gfx, and lighting tweaks

New fat heavy enemy walk anim

Guzzler enemy shoot sprite updated

Midtown details and tweaks to the Waterstone entrance

Added mid masterkey pickup info to pause stats

Updated the initial area of the Volfhof market

Weight update branches ivy to cursed grounds

Caves start details start bridge update

Hospital details connect visually from the previous asylum drop

Added notification of Ostekerk liberation and audio event

Updated visual logic for liberated srhine ostekerk

Memory Survive added start musket and gold resin for replay arcade

Thank you for your support and feedback!

~Mike