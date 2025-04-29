Hello there!
A small patch follow-up just landed today, which addresses some reported issues as well as additional fine-tuning and refinement. Hope you enjoy.
0.9.2.1A Changelog:
Underpass fixed audio bug (thanks: Cris Rolan)
Fixed mist woods rain bug (thanks: Cris Rolan)
Updated Waterstone entrance
Fixed icon redeem logic
Added food pickups to Vonderpark
Added more food to Nelson
Updated ambient casino interior
Casino key pickup, unlock logic, details around the casino, fixed collider stairs, main game, and high curb
Details added, Volkenhof and area map
Church, repent, fix, and pl update
Midtown stair surface fix
Alpha decal asylum material fixed
Added key logic pickup to the asylum lower level
Adjusted ambient asylum lower
Achievement Cursed Grounds added
Boxer enemy cleanup, gfx, and lighting tweaks
New fat heavy enemy walk anim
Guzzler enemy shoot sprite updated
Midtown details and tweaks to the Waterstone entrance
Added mid masterkey pickup info to pause stats
Updated the initial area of the Volfhof market
Weight update branches ivy to cursed grounds
Caves start details start bridge update
Hospital details connect visually from the previous asylum drop
Added notification of Ostekerk liberation and audio event
Updated visual logic for liberated srhine ostekerk
Memory Survive added start musket and gold resin for replay arcade
Thank you for your support and feedback!
~Mike
