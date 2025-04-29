 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18269235 Edited 29 April 2025 – 15:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there!

A small patch follow-up just landed today, which addresses some reported issues as well as additional fine-tuning and refinement. Hope you enjoy.

0.9.2.1A Changelog:

  • Underpass fixed audio bug (thanks: Cris Rolan)

  • Fixed mist woods rain bug (thanks: Cris Rolan)

  • Updated Waterstone entrance

  • Fixed icon redeem logic

  • Added food pickups to Vonderpark

  • Added more food to Nelson

  • Updated ambient casino interior

  • Casino key pickup, unlock logic, details around the casino, fixed collider stairs, main game, and high curb

  • Details added, Volkenhof and area map

  • Church, repent, fix, and pl update

  • Midtown stair surface fix

  • Alpha decal asylum material fixed

  • Added key logic pickup to the asylum lower level

  • Adjusted ambient asylum lower

  • Achievement Cursed Grounds added

  • Boxer enemy cleanup, gfx, and lighting tweaks

  • New fat heavy enemy walk anim

  • Guzzler enemy shoot sprite updated

  • Midtown details and tweaks to the Waterstone entrance

  • Added mid masterkey pickup info to pause stats

  • Updated the initial area of the Volfhof market

  • Weight update branches ivy to cursed grounds

  • Caves start details start bridge update

  • Hospital details connect visually from the previous asylum drop

  • Added notification of Ostekerk liberation and audio event

  • Updated visual logic for liberated srhine ostekerk

  • Memory Survive added start musket and gold resin for replay arcade

Thank you for your support and feedback!

~Mike

Changed files in this update

Depot 2377021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link