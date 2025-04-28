 Skip to content

Major 28 April 2025 Build 18269173 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Classes all have 4 unique abilities they gain/empower as they level.

  • These abilities use Energy, which will regenerate slowly, and drop from enemies.

  • Equipment is now all cycled using one key to make class abilities easily accessable.

  • Added vote to skip wave timer button in the ESC menu when a timer is active.

Abilities are WIP but are mostly stable.

Fixes:

  • Actually FIXED Enemies not always being hit by bullets and stuff.

  • Skirmishers being hard to headshot past their shield.

  • Escape pod sometimes not spawning at mission end.

(Possibly Fixed)

  • HUD Elements from other mission types remaining after mission vote.

