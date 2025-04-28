Changes:
-
Classes all have 4 unique abilities they gain/empower as they level.
-
These abilities use Energy, which will regenerate slowly, and drop from enemies.
-
Equipment is now all cycled using one key to make class abilities easily accessable.
-
Added vote to skip wave timer button in the ESC menu when a timer is active.
Abilities are WIP but are mostly stable.
Fixes:
-
Actually FIXED Enemies not always being hit by bullets and stuff.
-
Skirmishers being hard to headshot past their shield.
-
Escape pod sometimes not spawning at mission end.
(Possibly Fixed)
- HUD Elements from other mission types remaining after mission vote.
