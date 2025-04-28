Greetings blacksmiths,

In this hotfix, we addressed a critical bug related to the woodcutting system that was causing major issues in the game. This bug reset all ores collected by workers and led to the game becoming stuck. To fix this, we have now prevented woodcutting below a certain minimum threshold, ensuring that this problem no longer occurs. We would like to thank the players who reported this issue to us.

Note: Players who have encountered the inventory reset issue can manually fix it by cutting their wood stacks into two. This will trigger an internal inventory update and stabilize the system.

May your blades be ever sharp!