 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18269109 Edited 28 April 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings blacksmiths,

In this hotfix, we addressed a critical bug related to the woodcutting system that was causing major issues in the game. This bug reset all ores collected by workers and led to the game becoming stuck. To fix this, we have now prevented woodcutting below a certain minimum threshold, ensuring that this problem no longer occurs. We would like to thank the players who reported this issue to us.

Note: Players who have encountered the inventory reset issue can manually fix it by cutting their wood stacks into two. This will trigger an internal inventory update and stabilize the system.

May your blades be ever sharp!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2732101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link