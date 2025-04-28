Hello, friends!
We've been working hard to improve the game, and we're excited to announce a major update that includes:
• New levels and the story finale – Discover how the protagonist’s journey ends.
• New type of enemies – Now opponents are armed with firearms.
• Revamped main menu – Stylish, user-friendly, and atmospheric.
• Rewritten dialogues.
• Reworked locations.
• Terminal puzzles.
• Numerous bug fixes and many other improvements!
But that's not all — we’re not stopping here! In the upcoming builds, you can look forward to:
• Enhanced combat system – Battles will become even more dynamic and spectacular.
• Advanced enemy AI – Enemies will be more aggressive and dangerous.
• Rage mechanic.
• New abilities.
• More puzzles.
Stay tuned, share your feedback, and don't miss the upcoming updates!
Changed files in this update