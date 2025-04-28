Hello, friends!

We've been working hard to improve the game, and we're excited to announce a major update that includes:

• New levels and the story finale – Discover how the protagonist’s journey ends.

• New type of enemies – Now opponents are armed with firearms.

• Revamped main menu – Stylish, user-friendly, and atmospheric.

• Rewritten dialogues.

• Reworked locations.

• Terminal puzzles.

• Numerous bug fixes and many other improvements!

But that's not all — we’re not stopping here! In the upcoming builds, you can look forward to:

• Enhanced combat system – Battles will become even more dynamic and spectacular.

• Advanced enemy AI – Enemies will be more aggressive and dangerous.

• Rage mechanic.

• New abilities.

• More puzzles.

Stay tuned, share your feedback, and don't miss the upcoming updates!

ːsteamthumbsupː

To go to the game's page, click on the image.