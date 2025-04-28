This patch focuses on moving the story forward. Although it took a bit longer than the originally promised week (not by much!), it adds a significant number of new features. The next missions begin after the current "Influential Allies." To proceed, simply raise your reputation with that faction by at least 1 if you are already friendly. As usual, previous saves may work, but the game may be unbalanced if those saves are very old.

Most important changes:

Added 2 new missions. Although only 2, completing them requires conducting several research tasks, clearing a minimum of 5 dungeons, and more.

Added 10 accessible T2 dungeons to the map. As with T1 dungeons, research is required to unlock them. These T2 dungeons contain new T2 rings and a new type of weapon upgrade: Essences.

Introduced Essences and the required building upgrade. These allow you to improve weapons in different ways, but only once. You may find Essences occasionally in friendly faction stores or T2 dungeons.

Added T2 rings to the game.

Improved global map graphics. Based on testing, this appears to have no impact on performance, but we would appreciate your feedback.

A friendly reputation now not only allows you to build more structures in faction settlements, but also adds items such as Essences or rings to the main town’s store.

Thank you for your patience!