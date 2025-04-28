-
Fixed issue where inventory would not close if using the toggle inventory button. You can not close it with the return button (esc on keyboard, circle on Playstation, B on Xbox)
-
Fixed input issue with using items on keyboard. Also, keys are now set to where they can only be used to the corresponding key locks (bronze is for default, gold is to unlock boss area)
-
Small fixes to maps and enemy drops
Update 1.03
