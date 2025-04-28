We're happy to present you a new update to XO!

Features:

New achievement, Peaceful Victory

New Starting Fleet, Rogue (unlocked with Peaceful Victory achievement)

New achievement, Nurse the Tanks

New achievement, Roll the Hard Six

QoL:

Selling plans in trade now has a confirmation dialog

Setting a ship to Hold Fire now has a very obvious red X visual effect; I may change the effect later, but it serves right now

Sound effect added for when disabled enemy ships engage their proximity destruct. Will probably add a visual effect as well in a future release, as you still have to hover a disabled warship to detect if it has engaged proximity destruct.

Shielded and mystery cargo can now be sold without opening the container and revealing the innards

Rejiggered the Achievements page to show all of the new achievements

Tweaked the missile detonation animation

Harvester attacks were improved

Bugs:

NOTE: We are aware of a severe issue affecting Nvidia RTX 40xx and some 30xx users that causes a crash to desktop when starting a new game. In some cases this can be fixed by running the game in compatibility mode. Fixing this bug is our top priority, but at present we do not have a solution.

Ships with a fuel resource cost (Science Vessel, Refuge, etc.) now correctly deduct fuel, and it is now reflected properly when hovering a resource icon at the top of the screen

Corrected an issue with a phantom cargo container being tractored into your ship

The Bailed On Barge now completes its resource transfer

Abandoned ships resulting from the Empire Industryship Quest are now correctly abandoned

Shocktroopers are now removed from surrendered ships in The Faucet

Diplomats against warships now work as designed

Disabled boarding shuttle recovery fixed

Fixed an Enum.Parse error

Corrected some tags in Escorted Industryship events

8 ore transfers to buy ships are now honored in certain events

Corrected a few wayward tags

Made a ‘this shouldn’t happen’ error go away so it really doesn’t ever happen

A few achievements that weren’t achieving are now achievable

Irenic warships run away better now

Irenic warships now successfully launch and recover diplomats against the battleship

Harvester carriers no longer spawn in the main menu screen

Fixed an issue with event variable calculation when variables didn’t exist

Up next:

After we fix that Nvidia bug, we will turn back to finalizing modding support, including a groovy gui for making your own events that will ship with the game