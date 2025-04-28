A lot of small issues related to online play have been fixed. Numerous adjustments have been made to saving/loading to make the process more convenient and understandable.

The card search method has also been corrected to fix rare errors.

For the mobile version, we are preparing a release on Huawei App Gallery. If you have an account there and are willing to help with testing, please contact us at support@timeflow.ru.

Also, we are just one review short of reaching a neat 1,300! If you enjoy the project, please leave us a review!