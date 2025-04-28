⭐️ = community inspired!

⭐️ Endless Mode: killing enemies will refill the Gauge way less

⭐️ Gauge's depletion is now frozen for a longer duration (4s at the start, 10s after fights)

⭐️ Hitting Elites and Bosses refills the Gauge more heavily

⭐️ Co-op: Loots: all Loot boxes will be teleported to you when the Revenge Mode ends (you won't have to back track anymore to pick them up)

⭐️ Loots: preventing some loots from showing up while you are in combat

⭐️ Quests: Encrypted Memories dropped during Quests are now available again when you go back in the same place if you didn't picked them

⭐️ Loots: fixed an issue where Cogs and Shells were not visible anymore when flying toward the player

⭐️ Dash: fixed rare issue where you could get stuck in between 2 platforms

⭐️ LD: preventing from ending up behind a gate due to Crystallize attacks in some places of the Fungal biome