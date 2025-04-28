 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18268507
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 New version deployed 0.4.1 (b5cf1edd)

⭐️ = community inspired!

Co-op: Revenge Mode Balancing

  • ⭐️ Hitting Elites and Bosses refills the Gauge more heavily

  • ⭐️ Gauge's depletion is now frozen for a longer duration (4s at the start, 10s after fights)

  • ⭐️ Endless Mode: killing enemies will refill the Gauge way less

QoL

  • ⭐️ Loots: preventing some loots from showing up while you are in combat

  • ⭐️ Co-op: Loots: all Loot boxes will be teleported to you when the Revenge Mode ends (you won't have to back track anymore to pick them up)

Bugfixes

  • ⭐️ Quests: Encrypted Memories dropped during Quests are now available again when you go back in the same place if you didn't picked them

  • ⭐️ Loots: fixed an issue where Cogs and Shells were not visible anymore when flying toward the player

  • ⭐️ Dash: fixed rare issue where you could get stuck in between 2 platforms

  • ⭐️ LD: preventing from ending up behind a gate due to Crystallize attacks in some places of the Fungal biome

  • ⭐️ Co-op: HUD: fixed having the indicator of a teammate's Player Remains shown all the time

Optimization

  • Optimized assets managements to reduce RAM usage. Around 500MB saved depending on your device. Note: this patch may be larger than usual because of this change.

  • Reduce the total amount of shader variants and recollected them

