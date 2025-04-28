🚀 New version deployed 0.4.1 (b5cf1edd)
⭐️ = community inspired!
Co-op: Revenge Mode Balancing
-
⭐️ Hitting Elites and Bosses refills the Gauge more heavily
-
⭐️ Gauge's depletion is now frozen for a longer duration (4s at the start, 10s after fights)
-
⭐️ Endless Mode: killing enemies will refill the Gauge way less
QoL
-
⭐️ Loots: preventing some loots from showing up while you are in combat
-
⭐️ Co-op: Loots: all Loot boxes will be teleported to you when the Revenge Mode ends (you won't have to back track anymore to pick them up)
Bugfixes
-
⭐️ Quests: Encrypted Memories dropped during Quests are now available again when you go back in the same place if you didn't picked them
-
⭐️ Loots: fixed an issue where Cogs and Shells were not visible anymore when flying toward the player
-
⭐️ Dash: fixed rare issue where you could get stuck in between 2 platforms
-
⭐️ LD: preventing from ending up behind a gate due to Crystallize attacks in some places of the Fungal biome
-
⭐️ Co-op: HUD: fixed having the indicator of a teammate's Player Remains shown all the time
Optimization
-
Optimized assets managements to reduce RAM usage. Around 500MB saved depending on your device. Note: this patch may be larger than usual because of this change.
-
Reduce the total amount of shader variants and recollected them
