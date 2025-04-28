 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18268439 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Features
• New Hex Level: Barbarians attack with more units.
• New Building: Exchange
• New Card: Trample
• New Relics: Diamond Hand, Keepsake
• New Trait: Towering

⚖️ Changes
• Ricochet deals reduced damage to bounce targets
• Moved Nomads from tier 3 > 4
• Increased damage of Bolt Shot, Cannonball, and Missile
• Removed the Oil cost from Material
• Material+ can now print cards of any rarity
• Increased Oil market price from 5 > 7
• Increased Diamond market price from 6 > 10
• Markets can no longer trade Diamonds (until upgraded to an Exchange)
• Increased Bazaar and Market Gold Income by +1
• Cycle is now Elusive
　　🙇 hiyezupers
• All menu scroll bars now support arrow keys and WASD
　　🙇 Beemser

🐛 Bug Fixes
• Fixed a softlock when cities grew a level at the same time as being destroyed by barbarians
• Fortified status effect is now removed as intended when units swap tiles
• Recycling Bin now gives Basic material when Cursed cards are removed
　　🙇 NewYearsKitsune
• Fixed missing tooltip on the World Fair improvement
　　🙇 hiyezupers

