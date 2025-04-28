✨ Features

• New Hex Level: Barbarians attack with more units.

• New Building: Exchange

• New Card: Trample

• New Relics: Diamond Hand, Keepsake

• New Trait: Towering

⚖️ Changes

• Ricochet deals reduced damage to bounce targets

• Moved Nomads from tier 3 > 4

• Increased damage of Bolt Shot, Cannonball, and Missile

• Removed the Oil cost from Material

• Material+ can now print cards of any rarity

• Increased Oil market price from 5 > 7

• Increased Diamond market price from 6 > 10

• Markets can no longer trade Diamonds (until upgraded to an Exchange)

• Increased Bazaar and Market Gold Income by +1

• Cycle is now Elusive

🙇 hiyezupers

• All menu scroll bars now support arrow keys and WASD

🙇 Beemser

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Fixed a softlock when cities grew a level at the same time as being destroyed by barbarians

• Fortified status effect is now removed as intended when units swap tiles

• Recycling Bin now gives Basic material when Cursed cards are removed

🙇 NewYearsKitsune

• Fixed missing tooltip on the World Fair improvement

🙇 hiyezupers