28 April 2025 Build 18268408
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch #13 contains:
  • "Loot All" button for storage boxes and dead players
  • Furnace UI doesn't overlap with storage box
  • Increased Stacksizes
  • Hell Hounds don't punch through base walls

Thanks for the feedback! Working on the next Patch :)

