28 April 2025 Build 18268311 Edited 28 April 2025 – 17:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lock when reaching the "Stay Away" location

Sorry for any inconvenience, you old run save should still work and progress. I guess we should have stayed away after all...

Changed files in this update

Depot 2452821
